WYO to host classic western film series

SHERIDAN — Back for its ninth year, the Classic Western Film Series at the WYO will feature a guest host, prize giveaways, free popcorn and a sense of nostalgia in each film.

Started in 2010 by then board member Gene Sturlin and now board chair, each film is introduced by Sturlin and a guest host who touches on highlights, lowlights and funny anecdotes from the film.

The lineup this year includes “Paint Your Wagon,” a western musical, starring Lee Marvin, Clint Eastwood and Jean Seberg on Jan. 5; Tom Berenger turned singing cowboy in “Rustlers Rhapsody” with G.W. Bailey and Marilu Henner Jan. 12; “The Sheepman” on Jan. 19 starring Glenn Ford, Shirley MacLaine and Leslie Nielson, hosted by Leslie Nielson’s daughter, Thea Disney; and Cecil B. DeMillie’s rousing locomotor “Union Pacific” with Barbara Stanwyck and Joel McCrea Jan. 26.

All films begin at 2 p.m. The cost to attend is $12.50 for adults, seniors and military members and $7 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at wyotheater.com, by phone at 307-672-9084 or at the WYO box office, located at 42 N. Main St.

Epiphany celebration planned for Sunday

SHERIDAN — A community celebration of Epiphany will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday at Sheridan High School.

The event will feature church leaders from more than a dozen area churches, an adult community choir, Sheridan County Youth Choir, Bells of the Bighorns and local musicians.

Enjoy scripture readings narrating the birth of Christ intertwined with carols and other lessons.

The event is open to the public and free of charge. Sheridan High School is located at 1056 Long Drive.

Ice skating party set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — Real Life Church has organized an ice skating party for Saturday from 3:30-5 p.m.

All are invited and encouraged to bring friends to the free event.

The party will take place at Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center, located at 475 E. Brundage St.