SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Historical Society and Helen Laumann will present Conversations in History at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

There is no charge to attend the presentation, which will take place in the community room at The Hub on Smith.

The topic of this month’s presentation will be Absaraka Park.

For additional information, contact The Hub at 307-672-2240.

The Hub is located at 211 Smith St.