Lester Bentley is the pastor serving the Sheridan Seventh-day Adventist Church.

“But the LORD said to Samuel, ‘Do not look at his appearance or at his physical stature, because I have refused him. For the LORD does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart.” I Samuel 16:7 NKJV

Saul, Israel’s king, had been rejected by God because of his pride, selfishness, and rejection of God’s council. Therefore, God looked for a new king. God sent the prophet Samuel to Bethlehem and ultimately to the house of Jesse.

Jesse had eight sons in all, and seven of them had been presented to Samuel. By God’s direction, Samuel had rejected them all. David, the youngest, had been tending the sheep and was not presented to Samuel. When David was later brought before Samuel, he was accepted by God to be the next king.

Samuel was convinced that any of the first seven sons could be the next king. But God said, “Do not look at the appearance or his physical stature, because I have refused him. For the LORD does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart.”

The Bible tells us of another young man, he was good looking, had a quick mind, and was a natural leader. Jesus accepted him into fellowship with the rest of the disciples.

When Jesus looked into Judas’ heart, He knew that Judas would eventually betray him. Still, God afforded Judas every opportunity for his heart to change, to come into harmony with the heart of God. Seven times Samuel was told to reject the sons of Jesse. Yet Christ allowed Judas to fellowship with Him, hoping that the love of the Heavenly Father would change the direction of Judas’ heart.

For you see, Judas was conceited, worshiped power, position and money. He longed to have the highest position in Jesus’ kingdom. What Judas failed to understand is that Christ did not come 2000 years ago to set up an earthly kingdom, but to set up His kingdom in the heart of all mankind. He longs to be one with us, to Tabernacle (live) in our heart.

Jesus knew Judas would betray Him. Yet He still strived with Judas to change his heart as He continues to strive with us today.

There is a beautiful picture of Jesus that is found in Revelation 3:20.

“Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come into him and dine with him and he with Me.”

Even on the night Judas betrayed him, Jesus continued striving for the heart of Judas. Not to save Himself from dying on the cross, but that Judas might be saved. Today, Christ, our crucified and resurrected Saviour stands at the door of our heart and knocks, calling to us. This gives all of us the assurance that no matter who we are or what we have done we have worth in eyes of God. He will not rest until all have made the decision to open their heart to Him or like Judas, to forever shut hearts door.

“To him who overcomes (self and our selfish desires) I will grant to sit with Me on My throne, as I also overcame (showed the world the other centered, unselfish, selfless love of the Father) and sat down with My Father on His throne. Revelation 3:21.

Jesus is calling. He is knocking, will you let Him in?