By Joy Ufford, Pinedale Roundup Via Wyoming News Exchange

PINEDALE — A mixed group of horse people and cattle ranchers visited the Pinedale Library on Dec. 30, curious about a proposed discussion of the county’s enforcement of state brand inspection laws.

Many of the 24-plus people there said they support Sublette County deputies frequently stopping trucks and livestock trailers to check for proper paperwork under Wyoming State Statute 11-21-103a. Rock Springs veterinarian Rex Rammell reserved the library meeting room on Dec. 30 and invited the public to talk about the state law, which allows law enforcement to stop and search a livestock trailer to ensure owners have proper brand inspections when moving stock between counties.

A Sublette County deputy stopped Rammell on June 27 as he moved his horses from Sweetwater County to a local pasture for the summer. He did not have brand inspections to move the horses between counties and was given five citations; he pleaded not guilty on the grounds that the stop was unconstitutional without probable cause. Rammell said in court he knew the law but did not believe it was constitutional.

Circuit Court Magistrate Clay Kainer agreed with Rammell, ruling that the deputy’s arrest report was inadmissible as evidence at the now-canceled Jan. 14 trial because the deputy did not have probable cause to stop him.

It could set a precedent for the law and led Sublette County Sheriff K.C. Lehr to advise deputies to not pull anyone else over without probable cause.

Sublette County Attorney Mike Crosson filed a motion to reverse and vacate the Kainer ruling, from which Judge Curt Haws previously recused himself. Judge Haws has transferred the motion to Albany County Circuit Court Judge Robert Castor. Rammell said before the meeting he wanted to know how local livestock owners feel about having Sublette County deputies enforce that law by pulling over trucks with trailers.

The meeting also appeared to be advertised in part about brucellosis, which was not discussed in the first two hours.

The local cattle ranchers present Monday gave strong support for the law enforcement stops, saying the Green River Cattlemen’s Association asked the sheriff to help enforce that law and potentially deter livestock thefts. The state’s efforts are limited after the Wyoming Livestock Board was cut to one investigator statewide to check on missing and possibly stolen livestock.

State brand inspector Mike Vickrey of Pinedale attended, as did livestock owners with pastures in a variety of counties. Off-duty Deputy Justin Hays, one who has conducted livestock trailer checks, said he was there as an interested person. Farson rancher Melissa Meisner, who was cited for moving her cattle without brand inspections, was also present and said she understood she broke the law; she said the County Attorney’s Office worked with her on paying penalties. Rammell said he believes very little livestock rustling occurs here and while brand inspections between a buyer and a seller “are very helpful,” he does not believe in requiring brand inspections between counties.