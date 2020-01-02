SHERIDAN — As the Christmas rush settles and people are left with goods they may not want, recycling, trading or upcycling items may be a better option than sending them to the landfill.

“Our world had seemingly become very disposable,” said Michaele Beach-Tracy Campbell, a member of a local upcycle page on social media. “By selling something, it allows people to obtain items that needed or wanted at a cost lower than new. It also keeps totally usable items out of the trash and ultimately out of the landfill.”

According to Stanford University, Americans throw away 25% more trash during the Thanksgiving to New Year’s holiday period than any other time of year. The extra waste amounts to 25 million tons of garbage, or about 1 million extra tons per week.

Reducing waste during the winter holiday season can mean reusing ribbon instead of throwing it away after single use, or wrapping gifts in reused materials.

It might also mean upcycling goods instead of throwing them away.

Habitat for Humanity says that upcycling is not the same as recycling. Instead, it involves taking something that no longer has value or use to one person and passing it on to another person who can give it a second life.

People can buy or sell anything from household appliances to sewing boxes to snowmobiles on local social media pages, in classified sections and other avenues. In addition, Facebook started its Marketplace hub several years ago as a place for people to buy and sell merchandise in their local communities. According to Forbes, it had 800 million users by the end of 2018.

The online site Bored Panda lists turning an old ladder into a bookshelf, creating a plastic bottle broom, making a couch from a bathtub and building an aquarium from an old television among its “30 Creative Ways to Repurpose & Reuse Old Stuff.” But users don’t have to change things to benefit from upcycling: Purchasing gently used children’s clothes can save parents money and time. Experts estimate that in 2017 alone, shoppers likely saved $7 billion on their purchases from second-hand clothing stores, in addition to the practice’s environmental benefits like saving water and reducing waste.

“Our landfills are overrun with so much that could be reused, re-lived to so many,” said Terri Burianek Hayden, another local upcycle enthusiast. “We must take care of this planet we are given. I’m all about thrifting!! It benefits triple-fold.”

Many others cited not only the availability of goods on various sites as a benefit but the community-building aspect of those marketplaces as well.

“It has truly become my inspiration to always help others,” Misty Martin said. “People say how someone has helped them or how they are able to help others for all sorts of needs.”

Martin noted that while she benefits from buying and selling, seeing a community come together and help others is the best quality of those groups and social media pages.

Fay Puckett said that upcycle sites help both buyers and sellers, it has made for a friendlier community.

Clair Swinney cited benefits to the buyer and seller.

“It’s a good way to make money back on items that are just sitting around not being used, and the other person gets to buy something they need for way less than retail price,” she said. “It’s a win win for both parties.”