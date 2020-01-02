SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Gillette Wild 4-3 on New Year’s Eve, ending the calendar year with a win.

Sheridan scored two goals in the final period of play to earn the victory.

Prior to the game, the Hawks were on a two-week break for the holiday season and had only one practice before the game. Anthony Fortin said the game was a battle and the Hawks fought through tired legs and burning lungs but were able to earn a win.

Sheridan controlled the first 10 minutes of the game, head coach Andy Scheib said, before Gillette netted a goal on Hawks goalie James Downie. The Hawks tied the game 1-1 a few minutes later thanks to a goal by Stepan Ruta who, was assisted by Trevor Timm and Jonathon Teasdale.

The Wild quickly retook the lead in two minutes. Scheib said the second goal in the first period took the wind out of Sheridan’s sails for a while and the Hawks sat back too much, allowing Gillette to be the aggressor. Gillette took a two-goal lead midway through the second period.

Blake Billings scored a goal with 1:24 left on the clock in the second period, bringing the score to 2-3 entering the final period of play. Scheib said the goal gave the team momentum entering the final period.

Fortin said the Hawks remained calm and focused between periods and did not get jumpy because the team was losing.

The momentum did not lead to any goals early in the third period. Six and a half minutes into the third period, a fight involving Fortin gave the Hawks the momentum back. Fortin was ejected from the game and the Hawks faced a five-minute penalty.

The Hawks used that momentum and scored a shorthanded goal 17 seconds into the penalty kill to tie the game. Stepan Ruta was set up for the goal by Justin Schwartzmiller and Jack Royer. Ruta skated past the defense and capitalized on the opportunity.

The fight and the goal gave the Hawks all of the momentum back and allowed the Hawks to retake control of the game. Sheridan killed the five minutes of penalty with two minutes playing 5 on 3.

“Our penalty kill is absolutely unbelievable,” Scheib said.

The Hawks have one of the highest PK rates and has scored the second-most goals while shorthanded in the league. Scheib said he can rely on Kolton Wright, Billings, Ruta and Schwartzmiller to earn goals while shorthanded.

Schwartzmiller said he and Ruta do a good job working together in the penalty kill. Schwartzmiller and Ruta played together last season and when Ruta returned to the team, Schwartzmiller’s production of penalty kills went up.

Schwartzmiller caught a knee to the face and gave the Hawks their only powerplay of the night. Alex Kesler rebounded a shot for the game-winning goal with just less than seven minutes left to play.

Scheib said Fortin took one for the team by instigating the fight and it allowed the Hawks to regain some momentum.

“It is a part of the game. It is not necessarily something you look for but the game is all about momentum,” Scheib said. “So if a player can go out and do something to regain the momentum for the teammate, it shows a lot of character, shows a lot of heart.”

Both teams were exchanging words with each other. “The guy told me ‘lets go, lets go, drop your gloves first’ so I had to drop my gloves and went at it,” Fortin said. “And he did not want to fight me for some reason.”

Fortin was the only player to drop his gloves and ended the fight by throwing the Gillette player into the ice.

The Hawks played in front of a record crowd of 600 fans, the most at a home game so far this season. Scheib said the support from the Sheridan community was phenomenal. The stands were full; the north end had no more standing room and the south end of the rink began to fill up.

“When the crowd gets loud it gets us going too and that was huge for us,” Schwartzmiller said. “I wish we could have more crowd like this, hopefully we can for the rest of the season.”

The Hawks move to 24-7 on the season and will travel to Missoula to face the Junior Bruins Jan. 3-4.