By Margaret Austin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle Via Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE — When Margaret Pinney received a text message saying she’d won $100,000 for home improvement, she believed the content of the message to be true.

Only after sending the scammer $4,500 did Pinney realize what she had fallen for.

Like many others in Wyoming, she fell victim to a smishing scam, which is just like phishing scam, but over text. According to the FBI’s internet crime report, similar scams across the country cost victims $48 million in 2018.

“It put me on pins and needles,” Pinney said.

Cyber scams take on many forms, whether it’s a promise of investment, false lottery jackpots or government impersonation, and affect hundreds of thousands Americans each year. The crimes are difficult to prosecute because perpetrators often live overseas and use fake numbers that are hard to trace, and oftentimes, victims never get their money back.

“We just don’t have the resources to go after that,” Cheyenne Police Department Public Information Officer Kevin Malatesta said.

Many scams specifically target senior citizens because they are most likely to live alone and have good credit.

According to the FBI, senior citizens are also less likely to report crimes. Last year, the amount lost to cyber scams by people age 50 and older in Wyoming more than doubled, from $1.46 million in 2017 to $3.42 million in 2018.