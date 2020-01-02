SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Smoke detector check, 1900 block Liberty Court, 7:49 a.m.

• Smoke detector check, 400 block Smith Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Carbon monoxide check, 800 block Adair Avenue, 10:10 a.m.

• Possible HAZMAT, 100 block North Main Street, 10:48 a.m.

• CO check, 2100 block Pima Drive, 1:55 p.m.

• Vehicle accident, Huntington and Thurmond streets, 2:23 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block West 10th Street, 5:37 p.m.

• RMA assist, 900 block Highland Avenue, 7:02 p.m.

Wednesday

• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 9:51 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 6:21 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

Wednesday

• RMA assist, 300 block Adkins Valley Lane, 4:50 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:13 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 12:01 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 12:22 p.m.

• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, 3:26 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 9:03 p.m.

Tuesday

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:54 a.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 4:36 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:33 a.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 8:26 a.m.

• Medical, Adkins Avenue, 9:12 a.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 11:27 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 11:45 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Trauma, Huntington and South Thurmond streets, 2:23 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:23 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 3:28 p.m.

• Medical, West 10th Street, 5:37 p.m.

• Trauma, Highland Avenue, 7 p.m.

• Assist, West Brundage Lane, 8:39 p.m.

• Assist, West 12th Street, 9:10 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fourth Street, 9:38 p.m.

• Standby, East Brundage Lane, 7:30 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:42 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.

Wednesday

• Medical, West 13th Street, 9:52 a.m.

• Medical, North Piney Road, 10:56 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Medical, East Burkitt Street, 3:32 p.m.

• Medical, Adkins Valley Lane, 4:50 p.m.

• Medical, West 15th Street, 7:34 p.m.

• Medical, Yonkee Avenue, 9:17 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday-Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 6:20 a.m.

• Open door, Holloway Avenue, 9:05 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:12 a.m.

• Hazardous condition, North Main Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, Mydland Road, 11:11 a.m.

• Shots, Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:16 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:37 p.m.

• Mental subject, Higby Road, 12:51 p.m.

• DUI, Huntington Street, 2:22 p.m.

• 911 hang up, Illinois Street, 2:41 p.m.

• Barking dog, Harrison Street, 3:48 p.m.

• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 4:02 p.m.

• Found property, 10th Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Animal incident, North Gould Street, 5:24 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 5:54 p.m.

•Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 6:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dunnuck Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 5:45 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 7:26 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Way, 7:34 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 7:46 p.m.

• Fireworks, Big Horn Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 7:48 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:14 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:21 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9:21 p.m.

• Public intoxication, West Fourth Street, 9:36 p.m.

• Barking dog, Cheyenne Street, 9:42 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, 10th Street, 10:14 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:26 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 10:51 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:57 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.

Wednesday

• Various use permit, East Brundage Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Dispute all others, North Main Street, 12:26 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:30 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Ridge Road, 12:11 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance,e Broadway Street, 12:48 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:50 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 2:33 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:33 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, East Fifth Street, 7:53 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Heights Way, 7:59 a.m.

• Animal found, Fourth Avenue East, 8:58 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 10:20 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue East, 10:48 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Fifth Avenue East, 11:47 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue East, 11:59 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue East, 12 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Brooks Street, 12 p.m.

• Civil dispute, South Main Street, 12:13 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 1:02 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 1:33 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:13 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 4:18 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Brooks Street, 4:18 p.m.

• Assist agency, Adkins Valley Lane, 4:53 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Fight, East Alger Avenue, 6:39 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Thurmond Street, 8:21 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 8:24 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 8:37 p.m.

• Bar check North Main Street, 9:21 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:22 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:22 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:31 p.m.

• Noise complaint, East College Avenue, 9:31 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Fourth Avenue East, 11:14 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Theft cold, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 8:29 a.m.

• Transport, South Main Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Shots, Foothill Drive, 2:52 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Highway 343 and Highway 345, Parkman, 4:03 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 4:08 p.m.

• Fireworks, Coffeen Avenue, 8:07 p.m.

• Unlawful use, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 9:38 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 193, Story, 9:59 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Country Estates Drive, 11:59 p.m.

Wednesday

• Suspicious person, Holmes Avenue, 12:15 a.m.

• Alarm, Hollow Creek Road, 1:13 a.m.

• 911 hang up, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:57 a.m.

• Domestic, Water Street, Clearmont, 6:11 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Cox Valley Road, 8:46 a.m.

• Threats, cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:25 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, Whisper Lane, Ranchester, 12:02 p.m.

• Domestic, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 2:30 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 West, mile marker 88, Ranchester, 2:50 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:35 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West 15th Street, 7:01 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 9:56 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Bertrand Britt, 64, Sheridan, driving without interlock device, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Anthony Essary, 45, address not listed, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nathan S. Gainforth, 20, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Daniel C. Hemmer, 31, Sheridan, unlawful use of toxic substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Robert T. Jones III, 32, Cody, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• David C. Morgan, 61, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Clint A. Morman, 22, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Stephen B. Peak, 35, Sheridan, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• David S. Stafford, 46, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Charles R. Ware, 66, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

Wednesday

• No arrests reported.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2