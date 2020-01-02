SHERIDAN — A hunter education class will be offered Jan. 6-9 and Jan. 13-16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Wyoming National Guard Armory on Coffeen Avenue.

The live fire portion of the class will take place Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association.

The class is $10 per person and registration is limited to 35 students.

Students may enroll online at wgfd.wyo.gov by clicking on the education link at the top of the page.

Parents or guardians must accompany children the first night to sign a required liability waiver and any children 12 or younger must be accompanied by an adult for the entirety of the class.

Students should bring a pen/pencil, water and snacks to each class.

Wyoming law requires that, “…no person born on or after January 1, 1966, may take wildlife by the use of firearms on land other than that of his own family…”, unless that person has completed a certified hunter education course or is enrolled in the hunter mentor program.

Hunter education classes are taught throughout the year in Wyoming but few classes are taught in the months just preceding the hunting season, so now is the time to enroll if you need hunter safety certification in 2020.