SHERIDAN — On Dec. 20, Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff met in the lobby to receive a donation of handmade quilts from a local nonprofit, Love in Stitches. The handmade blankets were specially made for seriously ill children who have to visit the hospital for a variety of reasons.

The Pediatric and Emergency Departments distribute the blankets to their young patients.

Love in Stitches has delivered these soft and cuddly handmade quilts to many throughout the community since 2014. The collaboration with Sheridan Memorial Hospital has been successful and appreciated over the years.

According to Penny Covalt and Cynthia Whiteman, who made the delivery, the quilters love delivering quilts at Christmas because it allows them to give back and support children who are going through a difficult time. The quilters’ hope, Covalt and Whiteman said, that the quilts bring comfort and joy to those needing care.

Love in Stitches plans to continue the project.

“As long as there are kids in need and we can sew, we’ll make our deliveries,”Covalt said. “With this batch, we have given over 115 quilts to Sheridan Memorial Hospital — it’s a great partnership.”