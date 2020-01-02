SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Welch Cancer Center will offer monthly survivorship courses beginning Jan. 7. The courses are open to anyone free of charge and no reservation is needed to attend. The courses will take place on the first Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. in the Welch Cancer Center conference room, located at 1585 W. Fifth St.

The following is a list of topics to be covered.

• Jan. 7 — Managing long-term and late side effects of cancer treatment

• Feb. 4 — Fighting fatigue: Staying active and sleeping well during and after cancer treatment

• March 3 — Cancer related cognitive dysfunction and “chemo brain”

• April 7 — Survivorship: What happens now?

For additional information on the courses, call 307-674-6022.