SHERIDAN — Sheridan County saw success in athletics at many different levels, featuring multiple state titles, regional titles and a national title run.

A wild winter

The winter sports season saw two basketball teams make deep runs in postseason tournaments and included one state title.

The Sheridan High School boys indoor track team took home a state title, winning by 18 points over second place Star Valley High School. Individual state title winners included Alec Riegert in the 55-meter hurdles and the 4×200-meter relay team of Carter McComb, Matt Roma, Rieger and Marc Wodahl.

The Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team brought excitement and pride to the communities on the east side of the county, posting an undefeated conference record, winning the 1A East Region tournament and advancing to the state title game. The Lady Panthers were unable to complete the title run and ended the year with a 22-6 record.

The Sheridan College men’s basketball team ended the winter season with a postseason run of their own. The Generals won the regular season Region IX North title and fought their way to the Region IX Tournament Championship game before falling to Casper College. The Generals qualified for the national tournament, losing in the first game. Ten players from the team advanced to the next level of basketball.

Successful spring, summer

As the snow melted and the warmth of the sun returned, teams in Sheridan found success in the spring and summer events as well.

The Big Horn High School boys track and field team brought home a state title in dominant fashion, winning by 72 points. The Rams were aided in individual titles by Carson Bates in the 200-meter dash and 100-meter dash; Kyler Ostler in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles; the 4×400-meter relay team of Will Huckeba, Ostler, Noah Harvey and Nathaniel Lydic; the 1600-sprint medley team of Bates, Huckeba, Lydic and Ayden Phillips; Liam Greenelsh in the long jump and triple jump and Seth Mullinax in the shot put.

Chance Ames won the bareback national title during the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper. Ames was third entering the short go and a ride of 82.5 points earned him the national title.

As the summer went on, the Sheridan Jets won the Wyoming American Legion State B Tournament, winning every game in the tournament by at least 10 points.

The Jets defeated Powell 12-0 in the title game and ended the year with a 37-11 record.

A fantastic fall

The fall sports season in Sheridan saw a lot of success for many teams and the beginning of a new franchise.

Sheridan welcomed in the Sheridan Hawks, a North American Tier III Hockey League team.

Players from Sheridan Country and around the nation came together under head coach Andy Scheib and franchise owner Brent Milner to create the team. The Hawks have found success in its young beginning and enter the new year one point out of first place.

The Hawks are 23-7 on the year and had a 10-game win streak during October and November.

Tongue River High School volleyball qualified for the state tournament for the first time in five years and the only team in Sheridan County to qualify this year. The Lady Eagles faced eventual state champion Sundance High School, losing 3-1 (27-25, 9-25, 25-23, 25-22).

Four different times in Sheridan, teams were escorted by local first responders to help welcome home teams that won a state title.

The first team to receive the honor was the Sheridan High School girls tennis team, who won the state title. The Lady Broncs earned 45 points in the state tournament, tying with Cheyenne Central. Ella Laird was the only individual title holder, winning the No. 2 Singles bracket. Four of the five brackets had a Lady Bronc playing for a title or third place.

A few weeks later, the Sheridan High School boys cross-country team won the state title through a solid team effort. The Broncs won by 17 points and had runners finish in seventh, ninth, 11th, 13th, 14th, 24th and 48th. The Broncs could have used the score from their sixth runner and still would have won the title. The state title capped off a season that saw the Broncs at the top of the standings in each cross-country meet they attended.

The Sheridan and Big Horn high school football teams won the 4A and 2A state titles Nov. 16.

The Broncs finished the season with an 11-1 record, getting revenge for their only loss against Thunder Basin High School. Sheridan won the title game 35-26 and stopped a two-point conversion in the second half to prevent a tie game. Sheridan won five titles in the decade and four in the last five years.

The Rams dominated most of the season and won their title game in similar fashion, 55-7, defeating Cokeville High School for the second year in a row.

The Rams are on a 22-game winning streak and have won three of the last four title games they have appeared in. The Rams averaged 49 points per game and led the state in total offense and total defense.

The year 2019 was great for Sheridan Country athletics. As the decade comes to a close, teams across the county are looking for success in the new year.