SHERIDAN — Back for its ninth year, the Classic Western Film Series at the WYO will feature a guest host, prize giveaways, free popcorn and a sense of nostalgia in each film.

Started in 2010 by then board member Gene Sturlin and now board chair, each film is introduced by Sturlin and a guest host who touches on highlights, lowlights and funny anecdotes from the film.

The lineup this year includes “Paint Your Wagon,” a western musical, starring Lee Marvin, Clint Eastwood and Jean Seberg on Jan. 5; Tom Berenger turned singing cowboy in “Rustlers Rhapsody” with G.W. Bailey and Marilu Henner Jan. 12; “The Sheepman” on Jan. 19 starring Glenn Ford, Shirley MacLaine and Leslie Nielson, hosted by Leslie Nielson’s daughter, Thea Disney; and Cecil B. DeMillie’s rousing locomotor “Union Pacific” with Barbara Stanwyck and Joel McCrea Jan. 26.

All films begin at 2 p.m. The cost to attend is $12.50 for adults, seniors and military members and $7 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at wyotheater.com, by phone at 307-672-9084 or at the WYO box office, located at 42 N. Main St.