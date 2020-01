SHERIDAN — A community celebration of Epiphany will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday at Sheridan High School.

The event will feature church leaders from more than a dozen area churches, an adult community choir, Sheridan County Youth Choir, Bells of the Bighorns and local musicians. Enjoy scripture readings narrating the birth of Christ intertwined with carols and other lessons.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

Sheridan High School is located at 1056 Long Drive.