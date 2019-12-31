Spotify has been rocking the house lately, and they’ve hit the spot with top songs of the decade playlists.

The music streaming service first caught my attention when they created a year in review in an interactive and musical website in the most millennial way possible — all about me.

I was cheerfully celebrating my amazing year, remembering each sweet moment with the tunes that set the atmosphere for each event.

To add to the reminiscing, it included songs of the decade. It pulled back to the hits of yesteryear, which in all honesty didn’t drift too far from Taylor Swift as my top artist overall and Slide by Goo Goo Dolls topping my list since 2016 (some things don’t need changed).

Driving through the expanse of eastern South Dakota on our way back from visiting family, my husband and I discovered Spotify’s newest gems: playlists to memorialize the decade in every genre and artist you knew and loved.

Top country, rock, pop, songs of the summer and one-hit wonders took us through memories of high school, college, military time and first jobs.

As we look back at not only the year but the decade today, we noticed some big trends in music — some we hope will disappear with the 2010s and some we appreciated and could keep around for the next 10 years.

• Party hits. Songs you could dance to with friends or at a club topped the charts. Pitbull, Avicii, Fonsi, Flo Rida, Justin Bieber, LMFAO, fun., Macklemore, The Chainsmokers, Nicki Minaj, Ke$ha, Lady Gaga, Shakira, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and Bruno Mars kept us on our feet from the early 2010s to the turn of the decade.

• Dubstep and drop beats. Vice recorded the birth of dubstep in the darkness of British clubs, which makes sense, in the early 2000s but ramped up in the 2010s. Since then, we’ve been bobbing our heads and freezing in time, awaiting the beat drop.

• Women fighting back in country music. Maddie & Tae dropped the mic on “Girl in a Country Song” and artists like Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini and Miranda Lambert set the stage for women empowerment, reflecting the change of the decade for women in society as a whole. “I found my independence, can’t believe I ever lost it.”

• Male country artists still objectified women and drank a lot of beer in their big trucks. I’m critical, but I’m also hoping male artists in the country genre will step up in the 2020s and start writing songs that relate to more people and don’t encourage alcoholism and objectification of women.

• A lot of one-hit wonders. Spotify has an entire playlist for this, which proves true that songs stuck with us but artists were swallowed into the abyss.

It’s a shame, though, as some sounds had true promise.

• A lot of big-name artist deaths. Some left us early: Avicii, David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, Tom Petty, Prince, George Michael, Beastie Boys’ John Berry and Troy Gentry, while others lived longer lives: Leonard Cohen, Eddie Money, The Monkees’ Peter Tork, The Cars’ Ric Ocasek, Etta James, Earth Wind and Fire’s Maurice White and Jefferson Starship’s Paul Kantner.

• Genre-mixing. Postmodern Jukebox and Vitamin String Quartet established their bands based on the idea of making everyone wonder why this song sounds familiar to them.

Other artists, like Sam Hunt and Lil Nas X, combined country and rap to create a new, fun genre. While this trend is fun, it’s a little odd and I could take or leave it in the next 10 years.

The 2010s overall kept Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and Taylor Swift strong and introduced Adele, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar and Chris Stapleton to the world, providing us with some of the most catchy songs of the decade.

I look forward to what’s to come in the restored Roaring 20s.