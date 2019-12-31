SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Service call, 1100 block Mydland Road, 7:31 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Lobby fraud, no location reported, 6:23 a.m.
• Malicious destruction, South Brooks Street, 8:27 a.m.
• Lost property, Beckton Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Alger Avenue, 10:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 10:19 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:32 a.m.
• Barking dog, West Loucks Street, 10:44 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Fraud, South Carlin Street, 2:26 p.m.
• Missing person, Sheridan area, 2:31 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, First Avenue East, 3 p.m.
• Cat violation, East Woodland Park, 3:19 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 4:16 p.m.
• Criminal entry, First West Parkway, 4:21 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Third Street, 5 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 5:10 p.m.
• Theft cold, Avoca Place, 8:08 p.m.
• Drug other, Long Drive, 8:12 p.m.
• Animal found, West Fourth Street, 8:16 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 8:57 p.m.
• Bar check/intoxication, North Main Street, 9:46 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 11:12 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Welfare check, West 16th Street, 12:49 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Woodland Park Road, 8:09 a.m.
• Welfare check, River Rock Road, 10:04 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 2:55 p.m.
• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 3:24 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Cory Simon, 31, Billings, Montana, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 3