SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Service call, 1100 block Mydland Road, 7:31 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Lobby fraud, no location reported, 6:23 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, South Brooks Street, 8:27 a.m.

• Lost property, Beckton Avenue, 8:30 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Alger Avenue, 10:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 10:19 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:32 a.m.

• Barking dog, West Loucks Street, 10:44 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Fraud, South Carlin Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Missing person, Sheridan area, 2:31 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, First Avenue East, 3 p.m.

• Cat violation, East Woodland Park, 3:19 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 4:16 p.m.

• Criminal entry, First West Parkway, 4:21 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Third Street, 5 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 5:10 p.m.

• Theft cold, Avoca Place, 8:08 p.m.

• Drug other, Long Drive, 8:12 p.m.

• Animal found, West Fourth Street, 8:16 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 8:57 p.m.

• Bar check/intoxication, North Main Street, 9:46 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 11:12 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Welfare check, West 16th Street, 12:49 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Woodland Park Road, 8:09 a.m.

• Welfare check, River Rock Road, 10:04 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 2:55 p.m.

• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 3:24 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Cory Simon, 31, Billings, Montana, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 49

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 3