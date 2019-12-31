By Gregory Hasman, Gillette News Record Via Wyoming News Exchange

GILLETTE — Some Gillette residents say the federal government’s recent move to immediately raise the legal age limit for tobacco products — including e-cigarettes — from 18 years old to 21 is another example of overreach in an area that should be left alone. Others, however, say raising the age to buy tobacco products will have a long-term health and societal benefit, especially for younger Americans.

The amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act was part of a large spending bill President Donald Trump signed into law Dec. 20.

The change simply increased the age limit in existing law, so it went into effect immediately upon getting Trump’s signature, said a spokesman for the Food and Drug Administration.

“I guess I’m having a little mixed thoughts about it,” said Twila Stensland, co-owner of Otherside Bar & Grill in Gillette. “We don’t sell cigarettes or any products throughout the bar unless they are 21 anyway.

“I kind of dismissed it (upon hearing the news) because like I said in our business we don’t serve to anyone under 21 anyway so even if someone were to come get a pack of cigarettes they’re not allowed to go into the bar and purchase anything.”

Stensland added that she’s not surprised with the move “to tell us how old we have to be.”

‘“If the government expects you to go fight for your country they shouldn’t tell you, ‘You can’t smoke a cigarette,’” Stensland said. “They expect you to be an adult at 18, so let them make adult decisions.”