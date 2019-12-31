SHERIDAN — A passenger was severely injured and the driver sustained minor injuries in a Christmas Day semitrailer rollover on Interstate 90, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The passenger spent time in the intensive care unit and underwent surgery with some complications before stabilizing.

The cause of the crash was determined to be the result of the driver falling asleep. Driving violations will be noted in the federal Department of Transportation inspection report, according to WHP.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a semitrailer rollover on I-90 between Sheridan and Buffalo around 3 a.m. Christmas Day, with a report of an ejection from the vehicle.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. SCSO assisted WHP with traffic control and medical care.