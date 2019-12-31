New events

Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker, with help from community members, dreamed up an event to revive the slowest economic season for Sheridan County — winter, and specifically February — with the first-ever Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo,featuring skijoring down Broadway Street from Luminous Brewhouse to Black Tooth Brewing Company. The event generated between $250,000 and $350,000 in income for the community.

Transparency in government

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and state auditor Kristi Racines unveiled a website that will give state residents a glimpse of the state’s “checkbook” and have been working to revise and simplify the website since its inception while also looking at additional ways to allow citizens more access to their government.

Attainable housing, diversified economy

As another boom cycle threatens the financial stability of the state, Sheridan County governmental leadership looked for ways to bring in business and keep living costs low, primarily through affordable and attainable housing for the working class.

The Spring Creek Mine, just north of Sheridan in Montana that employs almost exclusively Sheridan residents, shut down temporarily Oct. 24 as a result of a dispute with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality over the Navajo tribe’s sovereign immunity.

NTEC claimed the agency refused to issue NTEC, a limited liability company wholly owned by the Navajo Nation and new owner of the formerly owned Cloud Peak Energy mines, an operating permit for the mine unless the company agrees to completely waive its sovereign immunity. The mine reopened shortly after on Oct. 26 with a temporary, 75-day agreement.

The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority focused on keeping costs low for the working class while Sheridan College, through SEEDA, continues to create programs to shuffle students directly into the light manufacturing and nursing workforces. Community colleges, including Sheridan College, started the process of integrating four-year degrees.

Supreme Court hears Sheridan case

The 2014 elk poaching case involving Clayvin Herrera was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court and remanded back to Wyoming’s 4th Judicial District in Sheridan for further review after Supreme Court justices ruled in favor of Herrera, affirming that the Crow Tribe’s hunting rights under the 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie remain valid with a 5-4 decision. The local courts have yet to set another status conference.

Flying sky high

Sheridan County bought into the state’s suggestion of consolidating the critical air service providers in the state to a sole provider: SkyWest Airlines, which partners with United Airlines. Sheridan County officials and the Sheridan/Johnson County Critical Air Service Team decided to accept SkyWest, thus not renewing the contract with the Key Lime Air service that provided Denver Air Connection to Sheridan. SkyWest will begin its services starting Jan. 13, 2020, and flights can be booked on mainstream websites, including United.

New brews, business

Smith Alley Brewing Company, the third brewery to come to Sheridan, opened its doors in January. Sheridan Donut Company opened on Coffeen Avenue in February. Kid Curious toy shop also opened on Main Street in May. Bison Union, a new coffee shop on Main Street, moved its business to Sheridan in June. Papa John’s closed its doors in August, as did Sanford’s Grub & Pub.

Tragic deaths, destruction

Six-year-old Esperanza Lagunes-Aarstad died April 26 after being pulled under a school bus while transferring buses at Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School April 22. Two men died in structure fires, one in a garage in Ranchester in January and another in February on North Main Street in the former Edwards Hotel building. Sheridan flooded in May, causing lasting damage for many Sheridan County residents. Gregg Lambdin was charged in Sheridan County Circuit Court in February for poaching 114 deer and antelope in the largest case of wanton destruction in the state’s history and was sentenced to jail time and $144,000 in restitution in October. Several cases opened involving vehicle vs. pedestrian accidents, resulting in the city installing stop signs at Burkitt and Brooks streets.