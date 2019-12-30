• Lana Tikhmirova will teach how to make durable rugs using recycled T-shirt strips Jan. 7 from 1-3 p.m. in the art studio at The Hub on Smith. All materials will be provided for a maximum of 10 participants. Suggested contribution is $2. Sign up by Jan. 6.

• Heather Comstock will facilitate a showing of Cracked the Movie: A New Light on Dementia at The Hub Jan. 7 from 9:15-11 a.m. at no cost. The movie follows the experiences of people living with dementia and their families, from diagnosis to long-term care. The movie will show in the community room.

• Chris Walton and Dan Alsup will share their love for chess with beginners to champions Thursdays starting Jan. 9 at 12:30 p.m. Sign-ups are requested and boards will be provided.

• Jesse Hetzler will lead the creation of acrylic paint pour-on vases at The Hub for a maximum of 10 participants Jan. 15 from 1-3 p.m. in the art studio. Sign up by Jan. 14 with an included $5 suggested contribution.

• Join Drs. Kris Schamber and Chris Prior to learn more about when to call your doctor in the community room at The Hub Jan. 16 starting at noon. This talk is free.