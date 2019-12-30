SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners reminded area residents that during this New Year’s holiday the use of fireworks is limited to 6:01 a.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday, except for permitted supervised public displays.

Fireworks are not permitted on county land, its roads and easements or within 50 feet of any occupied structure without permission of the owner.

Residents are asked to be mindful of its effect on neighbors, livestock, pets and wildlife when properly using fireworks.

For more information, see www.sheridancounty.com/depts/fire-protection-districts.