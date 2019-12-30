SHERIDAN — If jumping in the icy waters of Lake DeSmet sounds like the best way to start off the new year, organizers will welcome those willing victims of the frigid annual Polar Plunge.

Starting Wednesday at 1 p.m., organizers will be ready to assist jumpers into the cold water for the 33rd annual Lake DeSmet Polar Plunge.

Participants will meet at the monument boat ramp at the lake.

As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service out of Billings predicted a high of 40 degrees with morning snow showers.