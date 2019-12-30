SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Recreation District has organized its annual Resolution 5k for Saturday.

The event will begin and end outside the district’s office at 1579 Thorne-Rider Park Road.

The race will start at 9 a.m. Those planning to participate may pre-register online, over the phone or in person.

Day-of registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The cost is $10 per person.

Prizes will be raffled following the race.

For additional information or to register, call 307-674-6421 or see sheridanrecreation.com.