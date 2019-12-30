SHERIDAN — CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy received major gifts from foundations this month. The LaRue Young Foundation of Sheridan gifted CHAPS funds to pay for the 2020 lease of the facility as well as scholarship funds for youth with disabilities. The LaRue Young Foundation is CHAPS’ largest donor.

“Our gratitude for the LaRue Young Foundation and their support of our mission knows no bounds,” said Kristen Marcus, CHAPS executive director. “This gift takes a lot of stress away from myself and the Board knowing our lease is paid in full for the year. The scholarship funding is a huge blessing for local youth and their families, making our services accessible.”

The Johnson Foundation of the Rockies has gifted CHAPS with operational funding as well as the seed money for an endowment fund.

“This gift is especially wonderful as this foundation must invite you to apply for funding. Not only were we invited to apply, but they funded my ask at 100%,” Marcus said. “The seed money for the endowment is huge; we have now met the main goal of our 2018-2021 strategic plan. In addition, the operational funding pays for utilities, liability insurance, facility maintenance, vehicle/trailer insurance, staff and more. We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Johnson Foundation of the Rockies.”

The Seidler Foundation of Iowa gifted CHAPS with scholarship funding again this year.

“We are grateful for the long-standing relationship with the Seidler Foundation. They have supported CHAPS for years and continue to be a main scholarship donor,” Marcus said.

Scholarship funding is the second largest need at CHAPS, next to operational funding.

The Newell B. Sargent Foundation of Casper gifted CHAPS scholarship funding for at-risk youth and individuals with disabilities. This funding allows CHAPS to provide services for youth at the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School’s equine science class as well as community members that meet the criteria of the grant.

Additional gifts of operational funding came from the Joe F. and Roberta H. Napier Foundation (Sheridan), the William F. and Lorene W. Welch Foundation (Sheridan), MDU Resources Foundation (North Dakota) and the Standish Family Foundation (Sheridan).

Marcus said CHAPS is grateful for the long-standing support from the MDU Resources Foundation, Napier and Welch Foundations. They have supported CHAPS for many years. The Standish Family Foundation is a new donor this year.

“It is exciting to see new funding come in as it is a sort of validation that we are doing a great job in our community and meeting needs,” Marcus said.

Veteran scholarship monies have been gifted to CHAPS by the Veteran Support Foundation of Washington, D.C., and the Marna M. Kuehne Foundation of Sheridan. Of all the scholarship funding needed, veteran scholarships are the largest need.

“In 2019, CHAPS served nearly 200 individual veterans. It is our philosophy that veterans receive services for free as we are incredibly thankful for their service in the military,” Marcus said.

CHAPS has also received gifts for equine sponsorship. The Wheeler Foundation of Casper is sponsoring Dennis, a Belgian, for a second year in a row. Dennis is 20 years old and has a metabolic condition called insulin resistance. Not unlike diabetes in humans, this condition makes processing sugars hard and means that Dennis must be fed a very specialized diet in addition to medication to keep him healthy.

“The Wheeler Foundation’s gift to keeping Dennis healthy has been a great blessing,” Marcus said. “He is one of our most popular therapy horses and has been with CHAPS since 2006.”

Other sponsorships are for Feather from John and Judy Rueb; Ped (peed) is sponsored by Wayne & Sherry Buck and Lynx is sponsored by an anonymous donor.

Equine sponsorships cover grain, specialized medication, hoof care and deworming for the year.

“We have 11 horses total and we are seeking sponsorships for all of them. I’d like to extend a special thank you to the folks who have sponsored Dennis, Feather, Ped and Lynx,” Marcus said. “It is wonderful to see such support for our equine partners.”