SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Long Drive, 8:13 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block West Burkitt Street, 11:47 a.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, 300 block East Brundage Lane, 3:41 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Dana Avenue, 6:16 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 1900 block Frackelton Street, 10:08 a.m.

• RMA assist, 900 block Big Horn Avenue, 3:55 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2100 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:16 a.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 8:52 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Sunday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Sixth Street, 12:54 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:25 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 2:08 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Sparrow Hawk Road, 4:08 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 11:25 a.m.

• Medical, West Burkitt Street, 11:46 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:56 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:24 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 3:07 p.m.

• Accident with injury, East Brundage Lane, 3:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Meridian Street, 3:41 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:07 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Kilbourne Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Medical, Dana Avenue, 6:16 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:53 p.m.

• Medical Avoca Place, 7:32 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Taylor Avenue, 7:50 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 8:03 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:53 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 10:21 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:33 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:33 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:39 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:39 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 1:51 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Pima Drive, 8:13 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Arlington Boulevard, 8:37 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:17 a.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:19 a.m.

• Alarm, Mydland Road, 10:57 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:04 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:33 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Frank Street, 2:04 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 2:50 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 3:22 p.m.

• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 3:25 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, West Fifth Street, 3:48 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 3:55 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 5:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, no location reported, 5:54 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 6:05 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Sugarland Drive, 6:21 p.m.

• Threat, North Gould Street, 7:24 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 8:34 p.m.

• Breach of the peace, Taylor Avenue, 10:42 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:39 p.m.

Sunday

• Minor in possession, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:59 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Val Vista Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 10:13 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Long Drive, 10:36 a.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:23 p.m.

• DUI, no location reported, 2:09 p.m.

• Animal found, West Fourth Street, 4:01 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Gabrielle Court, 4:36 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:19 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 7:59 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Theft cold, West 15th Street, 1:24 a.m.

• Accident, East Lane, 1:49 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, First Street, Big Horn, 4:17 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Railway Street, Ranchester, 7:57 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:04 p.m.

Saturday

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 2:03 a.m.

• Runaway, Big Goose Road, 8:22 a.m.

• Reckless driver, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 17, 3:31 p.m.

• Harassment, First Street, Big Horn, 4:32 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Fish Hatchery Road, Story, 11:24 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 11:38 p.m.

Sunday

• No incidents reported.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Gustav B. Kaminsy, 41, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sabrina K. McBride, 32, Sheridan, DUI, speeding in 75 mph zone, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol

• Matthew Wigglesworth, 25, Montgomery, Texas, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Julene K. Davis, 69, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Reagan D. Gillette, 54, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• William B. O’Dell, 24, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Otto R. Schwartz, 40, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/befouling, municipal court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• James S. Proffit, 48, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Emmett J. Shepherd, 50, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 6

Number of releases for the weekend: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 51