SHERIDAN — Wendy Hoenk leans down and gives each of her dogs a scratch behind the ears, letting them jump up on her chest to receive more love. Three dogs have to stay behind, only eight hit the trail as a team. The smell of dog feces wafts through the air and the sound of dozens of howling dogs makes conversation a challenge. Each dog is bursting with excitement because they know what’s coming.

As handlers lay out sled harnesses and cover dogs’ feet in blue plastic booties, their howling builds in anticipation.

Some dogs boast hulking muscles and broad chests. Others are lean and fearful of the sound of snowmobiles that float around the starting line. Seventeen teams from Missouri, Arizona, British Columbia and across Wyoming came to show off their skills in this rare American sport.

None of the teams registered for the 25-mile course. As spectators’ and mushers’ noses peek out from between hats, sunglasses and thick jackets, hidden from the 8-degree chill and light snowfall, the dogs don’t seem to mind.

Several lead dogs sit, waiting patiently and quietly for their turn to run. Many others leap, bark and strain against their tethers in uncontainable excitement. Some dogs are bred for this, like the team with the Seppala Siberian Sleddog bloodline coursing through their veins, and the greyhounds who are ready to push their skills of speed to the limit. Some mushers expect their dogs to be slower because of their breed — but speed isn’t the point for everyone.

Allison Berge said she has been involved in sled dog racing for the past 15 years because she loves to see how much her dogs enjoy it. Every year in October, she starts running her dogs, having them pull a four-wheeler in gear until there’s enough snow on the ground to pull a sled. She’s been working with the same group of dogs and their descendants since she was about 5 years old.

Each team has a slightly different way of describing how they place their dogs in order, but Berge described it as: strongest in the back, smartest up front, with some speed in the middle.

For the 10-mile races, Berge took first place Saturday with a 53-minute run, Allan Berge took second, Tara Lynn came in third and Wendy Hoenk came in fourth at just over one hour. Final results from Sunday’s races, including the four-mile sled and skijor races and the six-mile sled race, will be posted to the Bighorn Rush Sled Dog Challenge Facebook page in the coming days.

Some mushers don’t feed their dogs the night before a race, to keep them from stopping to relieve themselves on the trail. Coming down the mountain, backtracking the path of the teams on a snowmobile, Joel Hoenk said he was sure the dog droppings on the trail belonged to his wife’s team. She’s might not be as hardcore as some other racers, but she loves the sport and loves her dogs, Hoenk said. Wendy Hoenk has accumulated about 700 miles in the past year running her dogs.

Prior to and after the race, veterinarian Dr. Laura Wold inspected each dog, looking for signs of illness or injury. Unhealthy dogs aren’t allowed to race. Race director Ben Keller warned mushers to carefully bring an “expired dog” off the mountain should they lose one. Luckily, last year, the worst injury Wold saw was a cut foot. In her second year as a vet for the event, Wold said the energy the dogs emit is unique and incredible to witness.

“You know, all these mushers, they love their dogs,” Wold said. “This is the sport that they do with their friends and so they take really good care of them.”

The Bighorn Rush Sled Dog Challenge has been a staple winter event at Antelope Butte for the past three years. Each year has brought new challenges, but also more mushers and spectators. Keller said he organizes the event — supported by Sheridan business sponsors — to introduce people to the sport and share Wyoming with mushers from other states.

As mushers on the 10-mile loop crested a crisp, white hill — the toughest incline on the course — each person pants along with their dogs, easing up on their speed to catch their collective breath. Wendy Hoenk calls to her husband, who’s posted at the side of the trail to take photos, “they sent us the wrong way!” Still, it looks as though each dog and musher is smiling as they charge through the trees toward the finish line.