SHERIDAN — In a world rocked by the digital age, the WYOmericana Caravan represents an economic boost for one local band and one local singer-songwriter. Even better, the Sheridan artists have the opportunity to do what they like best — collaborate.

The Two Tracks — a Sheridan-based band consisting of Julie Szewc, David Huebner, Fred Serna and Taylor Phillips — and Sarah Sample will join Aaron Davis and the Mystery Machine of Hoback, Jason Tyler Burton of Pinedale and Shawn Hess of Laramie for a 2020 filled with collaborative shows reaching all across the Rocky Mountain region.

The musicians were selected through an open call to Wyoming-based musical acts that perform original music, according to a press release from the Wyoming Arts Council. This year, the Wyoming Arts Council took over the caravan from members of Screen Door Porch out of Jackson and grew it to focus more on a statewide reach of artists, giving musicians a chance to play with fellow Wyomingites and collaborate. The financial support for the caravan proved helpful to continue its impact.

Huebner, Szewc and Sample all noted in interviews with The Sheridan Press the difficulty of booking shows, maintaining audiences and selling records in a time where digital streaming is taking over the music industry.

While Sample sees benefits to growing her audience on platforms like Spotify, the monetary value of a fan streaming one of her songs on a free or minimal-fee platform translates into little for the artist. So, because CDs are no longer a common purchase and vinyl is growing slightly, artists must take to the road to make money, booking shows alone or with an agent.

The art of placement, frequency and venue all play a part in financial sustainability. The tour takes that pressure off of the singer/songwriters and small bands and allows them to work together to learn each other’s songs and possibly create new ones together.

“That’s what it’s about, connecting people,” said Taylor Craig, creative arts specialist with the WAC. “These artists might not know who’s working across the state, and the caravan is meant to bridge that divide.”

Sample, who is no stranger to collaboration, holds true to the ideal that music should always be made with that mindset.

“I believe music is not a competition,” Sample said. “I believe it should be a collaborative thing and there is room for everyone. I don’t think that it needs to be competitive.”

Huebner said touring is not all fun and driving; both he and Szewc explained the months and myriad people it takes to promote a new album.

“We were happy because we were going to be booking shows anyway,” Szewc, said, mentioning The Two Tracks’ album release in June 2020. “Now they’re booking them for us.”

Sample said it “takes a village” to book shows effectively, and her participation in the caravan is a refreshing time to play purely for the joy of creating music.

The shows will have a majority of the artists there each time, but each group will have the option of opting out of one or two shows. There will be at least one show with all bands performing together.

Booking is still in progress and interested venues are encouraged to reach out to music@wyomericana.com, according to the press release.