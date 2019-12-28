SHERIDAN — With some holiday celebrations already in the past, many parents are reeling from the experience of cooking, gift-giving and family visits. Kendra Barney calls it Christmas-coma. While evening holiday parties and dinners are still scheduled for many evenings through New Year’s Day, one parent said she has been having difficulty finding activities for her children to do during the day.

With school more than one week away, there are still many free hours to fill with sugar-hyped children at home. Barney led an early art-literacy class at The Paint Post Friday, which was geared toward children younger than 6 years old. Their activity began with Jan Brett’s winter tale “Snowy Nap,” which highlights the uniqueness of each falling snowflake and the magic of wintertime.

A group of moms created a stroller parking lot by the front door, de-bundled their children from their new winter wear and wrapped them in paint-covered aprons that dragged on the floor. Some children gazed at the turning pages of the book, engaged in the story, while younger artists wailed because they couldn’t touch the paint yet.

Paint Post employee Krista Filchner said she enjoys seeing parents involved in activities with their children — it’s different from the adult classes at the paint and sip center. Each class brings new people and some regulars, Filchner said.

Word of mouth brings many people to a class to try a new activity or help their children through a class. Art classes are a different kind of learning experience than what children are offered at school, Filchner said. At the Paint Post, they’re allowed to be more messy.

Beyond the time-filling benefit of classes for toddlers and young children, many researchers agree that practicing artistic activities in early childhood has a positive impact on development. Creating art (or just playing with pencils and paint) can enhance sensory perception, social, emotional and cognitive skills and build spatial awareness and visual literacy.

Barney, who also works for Sheridan County School District 1 as an early childhood liaison, said her background in early childhood education is part of what she enjoys most about hosting classes for young artists and their parents. Combining art and books into an activity for young children opens up a new creative experience that’s fun and supportive, she said.

“Just correlating literature back to art,” Barney said. “It’s something that they can read in the story and then get hands-on experiences.”

Children can make a connection between what they’ve heard in a story and their own craft project — an experience for all the senses. In this case, young artists looked from the pages of an intricately-illustrated story to the work space in front of them with small pools of blue paint, tin foil and a bucket of sparkles as a blank canvas.