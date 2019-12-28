SHERIDAN — Enter the lobby of the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome on Sheridan College’s campus and chances are Barb Williams will greet you.

Williams, the administrative coordinator for the Sheridan College athletics department, oversees the day-to-day operations of the department and assists athletic director Dr. Rich Hall and all of the SC coaches in their jobs. Along with the administrative tasks, Williams takes on the role of being the face of the athletic department, women’s basketball head coach Ryan Davis said.

Williams immediately makes all who enter the Golden Dome feel welcome. She sets the tone for SC athletics while also providing invaluable assistance to the coaches.

“She really is the heart and the brain of the athletic department at the college,” men’s basketball head coach Cody Ball said.

Williams said she starts her work day with two hours in the mail room at Sheridan College before spending her afternoon, some evenings and Saturday afternoons as the administrative assistant for the athletic department.

The time spent in the Golden Dome, Williams said, is the time she enjoys the most.

On any given day, Williams will have a thousand different tasks to accomplish. The work she does as the administrative coordinator is essential for the athletic department, Hall said.

Williams helps prepare for game days by creating the programs for home games and setting up the ticket tables. She will help coordinate the travel for Hall and keeps track of accounts for all of the athletic teams.

Williams has been in her position for the past 10 years, prior to which she was in the business office of the college. Williams said she started working for the college in 1987 in the continuing education department’s community service office. She also has a financial background working in banks and accounting offices.

It may have taken her a while, but Williams found the work she enjoys.

“This is my niche, this is where I belong,” Williams said.

Her life experience combined with her tenure at Sheridan College makes her a great source of information for coaches.

“If I ever have a question on anything, I go to Barb [Williams],” Davis said. “It does not matter if I think it is something in her realm or not.”

Davis and Ball were both assistant coaches at Sheridan College before taking over their respective programs. Davis is in his third year and Ball is in his first season as head coach. They developed relationships with Williams but relied on her more once they became head coaches.

Head coaches of junior college programs are in charge of more than just coaching their teams. While Division 1 programs have a staff dedicated to keeping track of the budget, organizing travel, food, hotel accommodations, ordering equipment and purchasing apparel or jerseys, junior college coaches are charged with all of those tasks.

Davis said Williams takes a lot off of the coaches, specifically when it comes to the budget. When they return from road trips all receipts go to Williams to be organized. Williams knows how to order anything the coaches need, where to go and what account to charge it to.

Williams said she has a lot of respect for the coaches at the college.

“They have the best interest of the athletes they recruit and not just their own athletes but any of them they interact with,” Williams said. “At heart, they want them to succeed and they will do whatever it takes.”

Williams believes people outside of the department do not always understand the time and effort the coaches spend to fulfill their duties. They only see what happens during the season. The coaches have to follow NCJAA regulations, make sure the athletes succeed in the classroom, organize practice all year long and continually recruit.

Williams enjoys her job and is good at it but her passion is interacting with the student-athletes. Hall said Williams loves having the athletes around and supporting them. Most days there is usually an SC athlete in her office, talking with her while she works.

Williams said student-athletes are the most amazing people to her.

“I find them very open and appreciative,” Williams said. “They want to be here and they are just nice young men and women.”

Williams said she uses candy and bribery to lure the athletes into her office. It does not take long for Williams and the athletes to build a connection. She remembers at least one fact about each athlete, even though sometimes it is something small like their favorite candy bar or flavor of Gatorade. Those small facts help make a difference and build relationships.

Williams said she sees the pressures the athletes endure. They are away from home, experience difficult schoolwork, try to maintain high academic expectations of coaches and compete in their sport at a high level.

Williams wants to be a part of the support system for the athletes along with the coaches and Hall. She wants to be a place students can go to if they have any questions.

The support and connection Williams builds with the students does not end after they complete their playing career at Sheridan College. Ball gave an example from this summer when a basketball player from six years ago, Tate Hilgenkamp, returned and the first person he went to see was Williams.

Davis believes Williams provides athletes with a non-authoritative figure to talk to within the athletic department. Everyone else in the Golden Dome is a coach or the athletic director. Williams provides a place for the students to talk to someone who is not in a position of a higher power, somebody more relatable.

Everything Williams does within the athletic department and how she supports the students means a lot to the program. Davis said he does not think anyone will know how much it means until Williams decides to leave.

Luckily for SC athletics, Williams is not looking to throw in the towel anytime soon. Williams is enrolled in classes at Sheridan College because of the prestige of the school and the quality of the professors, she said. Williams attends classes because she knows she does not know everything yet.

“Until I have learned everything and I can not do the job anymore, I am here. I am going to be a permanent fixture,” Williams said.