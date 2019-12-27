SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks are a little more than halfway through their inaugural season in Sheridan.

The franchise — formerly known as the Wisconsin Whalers — made the move to Sheridan during the summer.

Hawks head coach Andy Scheib was the assistant in Wisconsin and took over the position when the team made the move to Sheridan, bringing a few players with him as well. Those players served as a core for the team. Six former Whalers started the season and two more joined the team as the season progressed.

With a combination of local talent, new players and former Whalers, the Hawks are 23-7 heading into the break and one point away from first place in the Frontier Division.

Justin Schwartzmiller, a former Whaler, leads the Hawks in scoring with 43 goals and has 25 assists on the season. He has established himself as one of the top prospects for the Hawks and has earned opportunities to practice with Tier II hockey teams.

Local hockey player and now Hawk Blake Billings is tied for second most points on the season with Logan Syrup. Billings has 24 goals and 33 assists, while Syrup leads the Hawks in assists at 42 to go along with 15 goals scored.

Sheridan is adding depth as the season progresses, picking up players to help the team. Sheridan added goalie James Downie in September, who previously played for the Louisiana Drillers. Downie has been in the net 13 time for the Hawks and has a 10-3 record.

The Hawks also added former Whaler and Czech Republic Native Stepan Ruta to the team in October. Ruta had two goals in his first game with the Hawks and has nine goals and 12 assists on the season.

The Hawks have 17 games left in the season with nine home games remaining. Great Falls and Bozeman are the two teams ahead of Sheridan in the standings by one point. Sheridan hosts Great Falls Feb. 7-8 and will end the regular season on the road in Bozeman Feb. 28-29.

2020 Schedule

Dec. 31 vs. Gillette Wild

Jan. 3 @ Missoula Junior Bruins

Jan. 4 @ Missoula Junior Bruins

Jan 10. vs. Butte Cobras

Jan. 11 vs. Butte Cobras

Jan. 17 @ Gillette Wild

Jan. 18 vs. Gillette Wild

Jan. 31 @ Yellowstone Quake

Feb. 1vs. Yellowstone Quake

Feb. 7 vs. Great Falls Americans

Feb. 8 vs. Great Falls Americans

Feb. 14 @ Helena Bighorns

Feb. 15 @ Helena Bighorns

Feb. 21 vs. Gillette Wild

Feb. 22 vs. Yellowstone Quake

Feb. 28 @ Bozeman Icedogs

Feb. 29 @ Bozeman Icedogs