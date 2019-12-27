SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team begins its 2019-20 season with the mindset to improve its defensive toughness and have more offensive production this season.

Head coach Larry Ligocki said members of the team spend time in the weight room during the offseason and should help the team be more physical. This will also help with the defensive toughness for the Lady Broncs. Sheridan was ranked 15th as a team in 4A for team defense, allowing 53.5 points per game.

The Lady Broncs adopted the motto “All Heart” for the season. Ligocki said the team needs to have a heart for one another and their success while also having the heart and grit to have the necessary preparations to succeed.

The Lady Broncs lost four-year varsity player Jordan Christiansen and hustle player Mikayla Johnson but have plenty of experience returning for the team.

The Lady Broncs return three starters, both who started in their sophomore seasons. Seniors Katie Ligocki and Mollie Morris both return for their final year of high school hoops.

Katie Ligocki was the leading rebounder of the team, averaging 7.2 boards per game. She has been a varsity player since her sophomore season and will need to use her athleticism and have consistent effort to be effective on the boards and be an offensive threat.

Morris has battled injuries the past two years while earning varsity minutes. Morris creates a tough matchup for opponents and is a physical leader on the floor.

Annie Mitzel was the Lady Broncs’ leading scorer last year, averaging seven points per game in her sophomore season.

Also joining the three returning starters are two players that found varsity playing time in their freshman and sophomore seasons in junior guard Aniston Bearn and sophomore post Preslee Moser. Both players started a few games last season for the Lady Broncs.

The experience will hopefully help the offensives side of the game of the Lady Broncs, who finished last in the state in team scoring, averaging 32.2 points per game.

The Lady Broncs’ first home game of 2020 will be Jan. 24, when they host Thunder Basin High School.

Sheridan will travel to Gillette for the regional tournament March 5-7 hosted at Thunder Basin.

2020 Schedule

Jan. 9-11 @ Cheyenne Tournament

Jan. 16 @ Kelly Walsh

Jan. 17 @ Billings Skyview

Jan. 24 vs. Thunder Basin

Jan. 25 @ Campbell County

Jan. 31 vs. Natrona

Feb. 7 @ Cheyenne Central

Feb. 8 @ Cheyenne East

Feb. 14 vs. Cheyenne South

Feb. 15 vs. Laramie

Feb. 21 vs. Campbell County

Feb. 22 @ Thunder Basin

Fed. 28 @ Natrona

March 5-7 @ Regional Tournament (Gillette Thunder Basin)

March 12-14 @ State Tournament (Casper)