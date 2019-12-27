BIG HORN — The Big Horn Rams boys basketball team finished the 2018-2019 season with a 19-8 record, and lead seniors Kade VanDyken, Kade Eisele and Jackson Parker graduated.

“We lost some quality athletes, which is going to impact us a bit this year,” head coach Mike Daley said.

Daley said he’s counting on this year’s seniors Quinn McCafferty and Cutler Bradshaw in particular for impact on the court and leadership more than anything throughout the season.

“Those are two quality individuals that bring a lot more than just basketball skill to the court,” Daley said. “Both of them have leadership skills that are very — as role models they do things the right way, and those are the kind of kids you want in your program leading the team, so I’m excited about them two.”

Daley said he’s also counting on Carson Bates for a big impact and said senior Eli Phillips plays with a lot of heart, and he’s excited to see what he can do.

Daley will be looking to juniors Ayden Phillips and James Richards to step up and play significantly more than last year and be effective on both the offensive and defensive ends.

Daley said he thinks the team’s main strength is athleticism, which can make them a challenge for opponents.

“I think we could be pretty difficult to defend,” Daley said. “We’ve got speed, quickness, we’ve got strength. There’s a lot of things that we have that we bring to the floor, I think we’re a tough matchup for people.”

The team has five home games this year, and Daley said fans should look forward to the Tongue River High School rivalry and conference games with Sundance High School at home — who Daley expects to be very strong — and Rocky Mountain High School away.

To be effective, the team will have to run when they can and not make simple but costly mistakes, Daley said. Daley also said the conference will be strong as a whole.

“Our conference is going to be real good, I think. It’s going to be tough to finish in the top four, top three,” Daley said. “We have to certainly improve from day one to the end of the year and see how far we can go.”

Daley, who is coaching the team for the second year, said he’s stressing courage to his players, both on and off the court. Daley previously coached the boys team from 2001 to 2005 but transitioned to the girls program before returning to the boys team last season.

The Rams will attend the regional tournament Feb. 27 and, if they can rebuild, the state tournament March 5.

2020 Schedule

1/10 vs. Powder River Tournament

1/18 vs. Tongue River

1/24 vs. Moorcroft

1/25 @ Sundance

1/31 vs. Wright

2/1 @ Rocky Mountain

2/6 @ Tongue River

2/7 @ Buffalo

2/14 @ Newcastle

2/15 vs. Sundance

2/21 @ Wright

2/22 vs. Greybull

2/27 @ Regional Tournament

3/5 @ State Tournament