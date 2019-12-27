SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team is coming off a 27-2 season. The Broncs lost to Billings West Jan. 11 and cruised the rest of the season and into the postseason. Sheridan won the East Regional tournament and started off the state tournament with a win.

The Broncs lost in the semifinal game to Campbell County High School and bounced back to win the third-place title. Sheridan has finished third, second and third in the previous three state tournaments.

Sheridan returns some key players from last season and look to fill some big roles left by graduated seniors.

The Broncs have both of their All-State post players returning in Gus Wright and Sam Lecholat.

Wright has signed to play with Colorado State University-Pueblo in Pueblo, Colorado, next season. He averaged 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season, second highest on the team for both and led the team with 2 blocks per game.

As a sophomore, Lecholat contributed 11.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. He also won the summer shooting contest for the Broncs.

The Broncs also return their sixth man Ethan Rickett, who added four points per game off the bench last year.

Head coach Jeff Martini said the players put a lot of effort in the offseason, with every member of the team participating in the activities held during the summer. Players also added individual work in the summer.

The Broncs will need to train the young talent up to the 4A level and identify roles on the team. Sheridan lost its top scorer in All-State guard Tristan Bower, who signed with Sheridan College, along with third leading scorer Parker Christensen, who redshirted for the University of Wyoming football squad. Christensen and Bower contributed a combined 32.1 points per game last year.

The Broncs led 4A in scoring with 71.8 points per game and in shooting with 52.8% field goal percentage on the season.

Sheridan will participate in the Cheyenne tournament Jan. 10-11 to start 2020 and travel to Thunder Basin High School in Gillette to compete in the regional tournament March 5-7.