DAYTON — Tongue River High School boys and girls basketball are each 3-3 after the first two tournaments of the season.

The Eagles and Lady Eagles played in the Upton Invite Jan.13-14 and both took third place after going 2-1 on the weekend.

The Lady Eagles won the first game of the Foothills Tournament hosted in Cowley and Ethete. The Lady Eagles entered winter break on a two-game losing streak.

The Eagles lost the first two games in the Foothills Tournament before ending on a high note, defeating Wind River High School 73-44.

The Eagles and Lady Eagles return to action Jan. 10-11 when they host the varsity games for the Powder River Tournament.