SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Wyoming Avenue, 12:47 a.m.

• RMA assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 9:52 a.m.

• RMA assist 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Steffen Court, 5:47 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Medical, Wyoming Avenue, 12:46 a.m.

• Domestic, Lewis Street, 5:55 a.m.

• Accident, Thurmond Street, 7:47 a.m.

• Accident, Montana Street, 8:58 a.m.

• Damaged property, West Loucks Street, 9:11 a.m.

• Civil dispute, East Seventh Street, 9:19 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:59 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:27 p.m.

• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:58 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Timberline Drive, 2:42 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:56 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Sheridan area, 3:07 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 3:58 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Marion Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 4:58 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 5:23 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 6:04 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:09 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 7:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 15th Street, 7:42 p.m.

• Accident, Dow Street, 8:40 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 9 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Holloway Avenue, 9:41 p.m.

• Threats cold, Mydland Road, 9:52 p.m.

• Hit and run, Mydland Road, 10:57 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Mental subject, West 15th Street, 7:59 a.m.

• Assault simple, West 15th Street and Holloway Avenue, 1:35 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Woodland Park Road, 3:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 15th Street, 7:42 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 11:09 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• No arrests reported.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 48

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not

counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 9