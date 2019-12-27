SHERIDAN — A number of bars, restaurants and nonprofits will host New Year’s Eve celebrations.

We’ve rounded up events on Dec. 31:

• 6-8 p.m. — Champagne tasting, The Tasting Library, 700 N. Main St.

• 7 p.m. — Ringing in the new year with Nothin’ Special, Elks Lodge 520, 45 W. Brundage St.

• 7 p.m. — New Year’s Eve celebration with live music from the Nate Champion Band and a buffet, Holiday Inn Sheridan — Convention Center, 1809 Sugarland Drive, $40 for adults, $25 for children 18 and younger

• 7-10 p.m. — East Coast New Year’s Eve celebration with music by Garrison/Perkins, Firewater Smokehouse Grill, 2125 N. Main St.

• 8 p.m. — New Year’s Eve Extravaganza Roaring ‘20s theme party with live music from Sidetrack, Quintana Ballroom, 22 Timm Place, $60 donation per person (ticketed event)

• 9 p.m. — Back to the ‘90s New Year’s Eve Party, Luminous Brewhouse, 504 Broadway St.

• 9 p.m. — Great Gatsby Party with Coenica and Friends, Beaver Creek Saloon, 112 N. Main St.

Did we miss anything? Email editor@thesheridanpress.com.