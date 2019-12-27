SHERIDAN — The U.S. Forest Service recognized two teams from the Rocky Mountain Region during the 2019 Chief’s and Under Secretary’s Awards on Dec. 5, at the Jefferson Auditorium at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C.

Vicki Christiansen, chief forester, honored a team of individuals, which included Travis Fack from the Bighorn National Forest, for its special uses modernization efforts. The team was recognized for updating how the USFS interacts with its more than 77,000 permitting customers. The team cut the agency backlog in half, increased annual permit revenue by $15 million and provided direct online access to popular permit types. The team received an Under Secretary’s Award as well for the same project.

“Our employees and partners demonstrated remarkable innovation, creativity and dedication,” said Acting Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien. “I want to give my sincerest gratitude to those recognized as well as all of our 2,000 regional employees, across five states, for their part in delivering our mission every day.”

The Forest Service Chief’s Award is the highest award given by the agency, and publicly recognizes employees who find innovative ways to embrace the mission and contribute to the U.S. Forest Service’s strategic goals. Similarly, the prestigious Under Secretary’s Awards focus on accomplishments that support the USDA’s seven strategic goals and objectives.