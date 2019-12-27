SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a semi-truck rollover on Interstate 90 between Sheridan and Buffalo around 3 a.m. Christmas Day, with a report of an ejection from the vehicle.

The semi-truck driver sustained serious injuries and is not being identified at this time, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. SCSO assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol with traffic control and medical care.

No additional information from WHP was available by time of publication.