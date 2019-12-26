Sonja Caywood

I read a blog post recently about prioritizing art in your life. It’s not a new concept, as I’ve written ad nauseam about my giving up horses and hockey to devote more time to painting. The article was poignant because my friend Marci Mock had just died of cancer at age 54.

Marci lived like a shooting star, brightly painting the world around her with color and laughter and lighting it with new ideas; she was an artist, in the truest sense of the word, in spite of her busy schedule. Had Marci put off artistic pursuits until she had the time, not only would her life have lacked the color and spark that expressing oneself artistically ignites, but her friends would have missed her art and insights, which inspire us to live creatively.

Marci’s heart and personality were larger than life. She glowed with good cheer in spite of what she may have been feeling inside. Working at our local library for 28 years, she was devoted to learning. Marci loved connecting with people and often took on part-time gigs.

She was involved in organizations ranging from Cattlewomen to SAGE (Sheridan Artists’ Guild, Et al). Marci could converse intelligently on any subject, from historical art movements to livestock nutrition. Her wit and vast knowledge often baffled me. Well-read and perceptive, she could recommend the right book for anyone. All this, and Marci still made art a priority in her life.

I’d known Marci most of my life, but we grew close when she began attending my two-hour acrylic classes at SAGE Community Arts. Marci made each class joyful because of her easy willingness to try anything — she simply loved making art! Her exuberant desire to express herself aesthetically made her see artistic possibility everywhere and encourage others to see it too. Marci fit many creative pursuits into her busy life: She took college classes in welding, sculpture, mixed media, etc. She painted on leaves. She spun yarn, poured acrylics, made books, etc. Learning was an unceasing adventure to her; Marci watched art-making videos in foreign languages. She was always excited about some new, peculiar project she was exploring.

Marci made art a priority, not to make a living on it, but to participate in the process of creation, that feeling of making something new from nothing —this is the magic of art-making. Her focus on the making rather than the product changes the way I see my own studio: not as a place to crank out art for others, but as a place to learn, to play with image and imagination — a place to explore and see what happens. A place where, in the location of love and the spirit of connecting, my visible portrayal of joy I see in God’s creation is fulfilled, whether it’s seen as successful by the masses, quietly kept for my own enjoyment, wiped away or painted over. This is art.

Marci dreamed of converting her garage into a studio, but unlike all those who say they’ll take up art when they retire, when they have more time or space, she thankfully didn’t wait for circumstances to align.

Her studio was her living room, her kitchen — Marci’s life was her art studio, overflowing with abundant ideas.

She created to learn and to express herself; she shared her discoveries with friends and asked how it made them feel. And the people who connected with Marci, through literature, gardening, theater, knitting, culinary or myriad visual art forms, were encouraged by her easy traversing between these worlds. Marci inspired her friends to be voyagers, too.

Former coworker, Judy Armstrong, says that as an explorer, “Marci threw herself into any ‘adventure’ that caught her interest… You couldn’t help but be caught up in her enthusiasm. You couldn’t wait to hear about and see what new creation she’d crafted… With every discovery of Marci’s unique and creative life, we who she’d gathered into her world were forever touched and changed in such deep amazing, forever ways…all because she was not afraid to step out of the box, take a chance, and explore endless possibilities… It wasn’t always the end result… Marci caught us with glimpses of the intricate tapestry of her beautiful spirit through her art. She encouraged us to interpret it our way, and to set out on our own explorations. Marci… a true connoisseur of the art of the soul and the journey of its discovery.”

Marci’s life was cut tragically short, but her vibrant discoveries endure, enriching our lives. Marci can still change our lives, “Rockstar!” as we follow her example and live creatively. In 2020, I hope we each consider a new interest, take a class or try something that we’re itching to explore “when I have the time.” Be like Marci, and do it now, as time is uncertain; connections remain.

In memory of Marci Ann Mock, June 2, 1965, to Nov. 30, 2019.