SHERIDAN — When The Dugan Irby Band was playing a few weeks ago, a man in the crowd shouted out for them to play “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes toward the end of its folk and country set.

“I turned around and got out my electric and plugged it in,” Irby said. “I showed them the riff and we learned it right there on the spot, and we totally nailed it. When we got done the guy was yelling, ‘They learned that on the spot!’”

The Dugan Irby band consists of Irby up front on guitar and vocals, Rod Jost on bass, Sam Walker on lead guitar and Titus Brown on drums and backing vocals.

They usually have a setlist, but Irby said they really only practice together when they play live, although the members all get plenty of solo practice.

Between music classes, lunch break, band practice and drama club, Irby said he’s in the band room about half the day at school before he goes home to his own instruments or out to play in town.

“When I’m not in class, I’m basically always playing,” he said.

Aside from singing and playing guitar with his band, he plays the drums with the jazz band at Big Horn High School, where he’s currently a senior. He had wanted to play the guitar with the band, but his teacher asked him if he could play the drums. He couldn’t, but he learned. Now he’s trying to find a way to play more drums.

Bass player Rod Jost, the Jazz Cowboy, plays with a number of groups around town, some as a regular member, and some as an ever-ready fill-in. The two had heard each other play; Irby invited Jost to help him out and it became more of a permanent arrangement.

When Irby has a new song or a reworked cover version to bring to the group, he’ll play the main outline for them, and the other members write their parts on the spot.

Jost will read his fingers and Walker just needs the key, Irby said.

Sometimes the group will only have a few of its members, and they’re often asked to perform in a particular style to match an event or venue.

Jost, who has played with bands in different cities for more than 40 years, said he’s impressed by Irby’s ability to adjust to different styles on the fly.

“The other night we were playing and he realized that the people were gonna want to dance, in more of a swing style, so he shifts the way he’s playing to make that happen,” Jost said. “And even for seasoned musicians, they can have a real trouble with that, and he can just do it. He’ll accommodate the audience, he reads it well.”

Irby typically plays acoustic guitar with the group, but he said he’s been having the most fun lately on his new electric Gibson.

“Dugan is very rhythmic and does a great job, and he’s actually really developing well in his lead playing, alongside of everything else he does,” Jost said. “So Dugan is definitely years ahead of the typical 17-year-old. He’s got a really unique vocal approach and it’s kind of a natural gift. It’s something that he’s just got and he’s really worked with it.”

When Irby took boxing lessons from Cody Quarterman, he’d eye the guitars on his way out the door. Quarterman noticed his interest and offered to teach him.

Eventually, he started playing around town with Quarterman as The Man in Black and The Kid, covering Johnny Cash songs.

Coming from a musical family, Irby first started playing guitar at 12 years old after a few piano lessons earlier, but he’s been singing as long as he can remember, and he said it’s always come easy for him. Singing and playing together was harder, but he started stubbornly trying to do it right away, even in front of others in public places.

“At first it was just, strum, sing, strum, sing,” Irby said. “It was hard but I just started doing it right away.”

Irby keeps a notebook with him, constantly writing down ideas for lyrics as he goes about his day, and he matches them to music later piece by piece. Musical ideas, he said, come mostly from “things that sound cool” as he’s playing alone or with friends.

Though he didn’t originally like country music, he’s picked it up to play it in the venues around town that prefer it, and he’s grown to like it, at least the band’s version of it. But he’s also interested in rock, blues and folk music, and lately he’s been getting into more indy rock.

After sending some demos to Zach Brown’s studio, Irby had the chance to visit Nashville two years ago to get a taste of the music industry and make connections. Irby will return at the end of December to continue expanding his exposure and hopes to go to record some of his music.

He’s also considering moving there after high school graduation, although he’s also considering colleges for music or “getting a van to just go vagabond.”

The Dugan Irby Band plays every first and third Monday night at Luminous Brewhouse, though they previously played every Monday.

On Jan. 17, the group will play the Winter Dance Series at the Sheridan Inn.