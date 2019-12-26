SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Elks Lodge hosted the Hoop Shoot contest Dec. 21 at the Sheridan Junior High School.

Champions were awarded in three categories for boys and girls. The winner of the contest will compete at the Northeast District Hoop Shoot in Casper at 10 a.m. Jan. 25. The event will be held at Casper College in T-Bird Gym. All expenses are paid by the Elks.

Winning the girls 8-9 division was Bella Heizer followed by Kara Erramouspe and Jesse DeHaven.

Winning the boys 8-9 division was Landon Calentine followed by Nolan Terry and Graham Bettinger.

Winning the 10-11 girls division was Ella Bilyeu followed by Ava Taylor and Karly Davis.

Winning the 10-11 boys division was Colton Phillip followed by Jacob Laird and Nate Miner.

Grace Finkle won the 12-13 girls division followed by Kamry Davis and Shae Maes.