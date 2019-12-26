SHERIDAN — The holiday season often means large family dinners and plentiful sweat treats.

Many anxiously anticipate how much holiday weight they put on, but, for wrestlers, the added weight can be detrimental to individual athletes and to their team.

Winter break offers wrestlers a chance to have a respite from school and let their bodies rest up before starting the main part of their season. The break also opens the possibility for wrestlers to lose conditioning and gain weight that pushes them out of their desired weight class.

Wrestling is a demanding sport, requiring athletes to be in good condition and ready to go for six minutes of nonstop stress. Sheridan High School’s wrestling team has worked hard the past month to get athletes back into shape, head coach Tyson Shatto said.

Shatto said he wants his athletes to enjoy the week off but they need to be ready to go on Monday when the team returns to practice.

Sheridan High School wrestling will return to the mat before school starts, heading to a tournament in Bozeman, Montana, Jan. 3-4.

With the quick turnaround right after break, the Broncs do not have a lot of time to adjust weight and return to top condition, junior Hunter Goodwin said.

He plans on continue to work out every day and attempt to get into the wrestling room when he can to work out with teammates.

Goodwin will aim to keep his cardio ability high and maintain his weight, that way he can focus on improving his skills after the break rather than his weight class.

Shatto said the wrestlers that do the best job of maintaining their weight and staying in shape over the break stand out in winter because they spent practice improving technique and not rebuilding their conditioning. This allows them to outwork their opponents and win the tightly contested matches.

Junior Reese Osborne said people outside the sport look down on wrestling and believe athletes starve themselves to drop weight. But Osborne and Goodwin will not skip meals, they instead use portioning, diet and exercise to maintain their weight.

Osborne said wrestlers who do not eat usually have poor performances because their bodies do not have any fuel to perform.

“I have always looked at it: If you put garbage in, you will get garbage out,” Osborne said. “Just trying to stay healthy, you can eat, but what I try to do is, I try to work off the calories I put in.”

During break Osborne said his family will have sweet treats around the house and there will be temptations. Osborne knows he can eat one cookie here or there but he will have to work off the cookie in his next workout. Osborne uses a treadmill at his house over break to help maintain his cardio conditioning and make sure he works off the calories.

While it is hard to resist food and taking time off, Osborne asks himself: Do I want another cookie? Or do I want to win the next tournament?

Goodwin said for him it is the buttered rolls and carbs that he tries to avoid. His best results are sticking with proteins to help fuel his body along with vegetables.

Goodwin said the beginning of the year is hard to get to the weight you desire, but as the season goes on it is easier to maintain the weight class a wrestler chooses.

Shatto said the wrestlers decide what weight at which they want to wrestle. Some choose to cut weight because the athletes decide that it is the best weight for them to be successful, while others will remain at the same weight all year. He wants the wrestlers to be comfortable with the weight class in which they wrestle. Shatto will find out what weight wrestlers will be wrestling in a week before the tournament or dual and will build the roster from there.

Wrestlers that are over the weight limit for their class will forfeit their match in the dual, Osborne said. This does not only affect the individual but the team as well. The forfeit results in six points for the other team, the same amount as a pin; the most points an individual can score for a team. Missing weight lets the entire team down. Osborne takes pride in that he has never missed weight in his high school career.

The Broncs wrestle at home Jan. 18 when they host the Border Wars with teams from Montana and Wyoming.