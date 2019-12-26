SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Sugarview Drive, 8:34 a.m.

• Structure fire, 600 block East Seventh Street, 4:42 p.m.

Wednesday

• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 5:40 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block South Carlin Street, 7:42 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Structure fire, 600 block East Seventh Street, 4:42 p.m.

Wednesday

• RMA assist, 1700 block of Omarr Avenue, 10:11 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Trauma, 1700 block Martin Street, 2:21 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:13 a.m.

• Medical, 3600 block North Main Street, 10:01 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 10:17 a.m.

• Medical, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:07 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:08 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 12:26 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block Tschirgi, 12:47 p.m.

• Medical, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 3:49 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 8:10 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 345, mile marker 12, 8:12 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 9:33 p.m.

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

Wednesday

• Trauma, Interstate 90 westbound, 3:10 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 4:50 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:28 a.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 9:49 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 9:54 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Court, 2 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:41 p.m.

• Medical, Kooi Street and North Main Street, 5:48 p.m.

• Medical, South Carlin Street, 7:32 p.m.

• Trauma, Omarr Avenue, 10:12 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday-Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Animal welfare, Main Street, 8:17 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 8:24 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:08 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 9:20 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Elk Street, 9:22 a.m.

• Animal found, West Loucks Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Fraud, Illinois Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:53 a.m.

• Alarm, College Meadow Drive, 12:48 p.m.

• Shots, Coffeen Avenue, 1:38 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Loucks Street, 1:45 p.m.

• Found property, Connor Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Works Street, 2:49 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 3:26 p.m.

• Family dispute, North Main Street, 3:37 p.m.

• Structure fire, East Seventh Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 5:33 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 6 p.m.

• Domestic, East Seventh Street, 6:10 p.m.

• Threat, Omarr Avenue, 7:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:06 p.m.

• Driving under the influence, North Main Street, 9:36 p.m.

• DUI, West Fifth Street, 11:15 p.m.

Wednesday

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 12:31 a.m.

• DUI, South Tschirgi Street, 1:48 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugar View Drive, 3:14 a.m.

• Warrant service, Perkins Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Ponderosa Drive, 12:58 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Family dispute, Mydland Road, 4:54 p.m.

• Assist agency, Kooi Street, 5:19 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:48 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:06 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7:08 p.m.

• Burglary (cold), Hillcrest Drive, 7:19 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Mydland Road, 8:01 p.m.

• Theft (cold), North Main Street, 9:08 p.m.

• Accident, Highland Avenue, 10:23 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 10:41 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Brooks Street, 11 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 11:52 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Pompey Creek Road, 10:02 a.m.

• Damaged property, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 2:09 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Canvasback Road, 3:49 p.m.

• Violation of restraining order, West 13th Street, 5:34 p.m.

• Records only, West Fifth Street, 11:15 p.m.

Wednesday

• Family dispute, Center Road, 12:08 a.m.

• Theft (cold), Bridge Street, Dayton, 1:33 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound mile marker 44, 3:03 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Fork Avenue and Black Mountain Drive, Dayton, 4:23 a.m.

• Domestic, Black Mountain Drive, Dayton, 4:07 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 5:14 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Shawn E. Jensen, 37, Sheridan, driving under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Elizabeth A. Love, 38, Austin, Texas, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance (plant form), circuit court, arrested by SPD

Wednesday

• Bradley D. Jackson, 50, Sheridan, driving under suspension, battery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Hyesen N. Petry, 22, Buffalo, driving under suspension, driving without an interlock device, driving under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jaryll T. RedFox, 22, Sheridan, bodily injury to officer, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 2