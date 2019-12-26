SHERIDAN — Trail End State Historic Site will host a First Day Hike on Jan. 1 beginning at 10 a.m.

State parks and historic sites around the state participate in the First Day Hike program — a 20-plus year national initiative designed to encourage healthy and active lifestyles along with an appreciation for the nation’s parks and historic sites.

Local participants will meet at the Trail End at 10 a.m. and walk a path through the northwest corner of town that includes the Trail End grounds, the city of Sheridan’s buffalo and elk pasture, the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, new and historic neighborhoods, several ponds and a couple historic trails and more.

The entire hike is about 2 miles long.

After the walk, which will conclude at Trail End State Historic Site, hot cocoa and snacks will be offered.

There is no charge for the First Day Hike, and dogs are welcome but must be leashed.

For more information, contact Trail End at 307-674-4589 or trailend@wyo.gov.

Trail End State Historic Site is located at 400 Clarendon Ave.