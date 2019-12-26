SHERIDAN — Society for Human Resource Management Big Horn Mountain Chapter will host its monthly luncheon Jan. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Join the group to learn more about:

• What files you want to have?

• Who should have access?

• Where do you should properly store them?

• When can you dispose of them?

• Why to follow best practices?

Participants will learn how to keep personnel files neat, organized, consistent and limited to information used in making employment decisions. Whether you are new to the human resources role or a seasoned veteran wanting a refresher, all human resources professionals will benefit by attending this presentation.

Lunch will be provided by Qdoba.

To attend, RSVP to bighornmountainchapter@gmail.com by Dec. 30t at noon.

The luncheon will take place at Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Conference Room, located at 61 S. Gould St.