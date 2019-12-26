CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 recently announced its first-quarter and first-semester honor rolls.
Students on the Honor Roll earned a GPA of 3.0-3.49 and those on the Board of Trustees Honor Roll earned a 3.5-4.0 GPA.
Students on the first-quarter honor rolls are:
Honor Roll
Eighth grade — Garrison Haynes, Tannah Moe
Ninth grade — Chantel George
10th grade — Peityn Manor, Mya Simondi
11th grade — Torrey Veach
12th grade — Anthony Graves, Colin Malli, Christipher Pierson
Board of Trustees Honor Roll
Seventh grade — Dellana Michelena, Abigail Odegard
Eighth grade — Jymie Adamson, Will Betz, Addison Clayton, John David Crump, Kamryn Michelena, Lorilei Nogueira
Ninth grade — Shelby Fennema
10th grade — Tamica Smith
11th grade — Sydney Haynes, Kerri Malli, Krista Malli
12th grade — McKenna Auzqui, Kailei Beam, Ashlynn Fennema, Parker Manor
Students on the first-semester honor rolls are:
Honor Roll
Ninth grade — Chantel George
10th grade — Mya Simondi
11th grade — Torrey Veach
12th grade — Anthony Graves, Colin Malli
Board of Trustees Honor Roll
Seventh grade — Dellana Michelena, Abigail Odegard
Eighth grade — Jymie Adamson, Will Betz, Addison Clayton, John David Crump, Kamryn Michelena, Lorilei Nogueira
Ninth grade — Shelby Fennema
10th grade — Peityn Manor, Tamica Smith
11th grade — Sydney Haynes, Kerri Malli, Krista Malli
12th grade — McKenna Auzqui, Kailei Beam, Ashlynn Fennema, Parker Manor