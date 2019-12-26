CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 recently announced its first-quarter and first-semester honor rolls.

Students on the Honor Roll earned a GPA of 3.0-3.49 and those on the Board of Trustees Honor Roll earned a 3.5-4.0 GPA.

Students on the first-quarter honor rolls are:

Honor Roll

Eighth grade — Garrison Haynes, Tannah Moe

Ninth grade — Chantel George

10th grade — Peityn Manor, Mya Simondi

11th grade — Torrey Veach

12th grade — Anthony Graves, Colin Malli, Christipher Pierson

Board of Trustees Honor Roll

Seventh grade — Dellana Michelena, Abigail Odegard

Eighth grade — Jymie Adamson, Will Betz, Addison Clayton, John David Crump, Kamryn Michelena, Lorilei Nogueira

Ninth grade — Shelby Fennema

10th grade — Tamica Smith

11th grade — Sydney Haynes, Kerri Malli, Krista Malli

12th grade — McKenna Auzqui, Kailei Beam, Ashlynn Fennema, Parker Manor

Students on the first-semester honor rolls are:

Honor Roll

Ninth grade — Chantel George

10th grade — Mya Simondi

11th grade — Torrey Veach

12th grade — Anthony Graves, Colin Malli

Board of Trustees Honor Roll

Seventh grade — Dellana Michelena, Abigail Odegard

Eighth grade — Jymie Adamson, Will Betz, Addison Clayton, John David Crump, Kamryn Michelena, Lorilei Nogueira

Ninth grade — Shelby Fennema

10th grade — Peityn Manor, Tamica Smith

11th grade — Sydney Haynes, Kerri Malli, Krista Malli

12th grade — McKenna Auzqui, Kailei Beam, Ashlynn Fennema, Parker Manor