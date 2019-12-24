SHERIDAN — Arvada-Clearmont High School basketball teams now enter Christmas break, giving players a chance to rest before the conference season begins. The Lady Panthers and Panthers have each won one game on the season.

The Lady Panthers have played three games, all occurring during the Upton Invite Dec. 13-14. The Lady Panthers defeated Midwest High School 47-25 for their only victory on the season so far. AC made it to the championship game a year ago and are preparing for another deep run in the state tournament.

The Panthers have matched their win total from a year ago already this season, defeating Midwest High School 34-31 in the Upton Invite. AC has played one conference game so far and lost to Normative Services Inc. Academy 54-49, nearly overcoming a 20-point deficit.

AC will return to action immediately in the new year, hosting Ten Sleep High School Jan. 4 with the Lady Panthers playing at 2 p.m. and the Panthers to follow at 3:30 p.m.