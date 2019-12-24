By Eve Newman, Laramie Boomerang Via Wyoming News Exchange

LARAMIE — Inspiration comes in several forms at The Sugar Mouse Cupcake House.

After eight years selling home-baked cupcakes at the Downtown Laramie Farmer’s Market, Ruth Williams took a leap and opened a brick-and-mortar store this fall. The new bakery in downtown Laramie, located at 211 Grand Ave., is modeled after the British tea shops of Williams’s English childhood, and she bakes up classic British treats, including the popular sugar mouse itself.

But another source of inspiration for the operation is a home for girls rescued from slavery in Cambodia. Williams traces her relationship with the home to a magazine article she encountered by chance at a salon about 14 years ago.

Williams remembers flipping through the pages of a magazine as she waited to see her hairdresser. She came across an article about girls rescued from human trafficking in Cambodia, and she saw a picture of a 5-year-old girl.

A mother of six, Williams noted the girl was about the age of her twin girls, the youngest of her six children.

She couldn’t get the girl out of her head, so she wrote a letter to the Cambodian woman featured in the article, Somaly Mam, who was rescuing the girls. Williams didn’t expect a reply, but her letter sparked a friendship with Somaly and the 5-year-old girl.

At the time, the girl was a resident of the Kampong Cham Center, run by an organization called AFESIP, which was founded by Somaly in 1996. The organization rescues women and children from slavery and provides housing, medical care, counseling, education and job training.

Fueled by outrage, Williams started a grassroots effort called Heart Mothers in 2006. Through Heart Mothers, women are paired with young residents at the home, who have been orphaned or were sold or kidnapped into slavery.

Each month, the group sends a box with letters from each woman to her “heart daughter,” along with gifts such as school supplies, clothing or toiletries.

“These kids, more than anything, want a mother figure,” she said.

More than a decade later, Heart Mothers is a nonprofit organization with a board of directors from around the country, a passionate core of volunteers and a robust fundraising program that generates thousands of dollars a year for the center. Members make annual treks to the center laden with duffle bags filled with supplies and gifts.

“It just keeps growing,” Williams said. “We have over 80 heart mothers right now.”

Next spring, at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Williams is planning to visit the center to celebrate the opening of a new building. The government recently pledged annual funding for the center, which Williams said signals its recognition of child trafficking in the country.

“We had a milestone year,” she said.

Those recent events are a contrast to earlier years, when AFESIP didn’t have any reliable funding, except for Heart Mothers.

“During the lean years, when they had no support, we’ve always stuck with them,” Williams said.

Human trafficking and forced labor is reportedly a $150 billion industry worldwide, with more than 20 million people enslaved around the world, according to some estimates.

Woman and girls are often taken from poor countries and forced into prostitution. In Cambodia, sources say, a third of commercial sex workers are children.

As she’s visited the center throughout the years, Williams has watched girls grow up, leave the center, continue their education and sometimes even return to help. Most girls contact their heart mothers on their own after they leave, maintaining the relationship.

“Every year I go back, and it makes me realize the extent of it,” she said. “This was just a little thing I started for a little girl, and now, I see what it’s become, and it just fills me with happiness that so many girls have a woman in their lives who loves them.”

Now, back to the cupcakes.

About eight years ago, Williams hosted a bake sale as a fundraiser for Heart Mothers. The bake sale turned into a regular booth at the Downtown Laramie Farmer’s Market, featuring hundreds of cupcakes in a dozen flavors, each topped with decadent portions of frosting and candies.

Has it been mentioned that Williams also runs Puddle Ducks Day Care? After spending her days with a dozen preschoolers, she’d spend her summer nights and evenings baking and frosting.

She aimed for eight batches a night using recipes from her native England, usually finishing the final touches just in time to drive the cupcakes downtown. The popular cupcakes usually sold out each week.

This summer, Williams finally acknowledged the limits of baking in a home kitchen and selling at the weekly market — especially when an afternoon downpour one week collapsed the canopy tent and ruined their products.

“The farmers’ market just got bigger and bigger,” she said. “I don’t have a commercial kitchen, so I could only do the farmers’ market, and we had a lot of people wanting a store front.”