SHERIDAN — The statewide number of occupational fatalities grew from 2017 to 2018 but did not rise above the 26-year average. Annual statistics are not reported by county due to the low number with only 23 counties in the state.

The Department of Workforce Services Researching and Planning section reported 31 total occupational fatalities Dec. 17, with the most occurring in trade, transportation and utilities.

Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction came in with the least number of deaths at three in 2018.

“Overall, this number 31 is similar to our overall average,” said David Bullard, DWS senior economist. “Overall there wasn’t anything really surprising to me at this report but rather a continuation of some trends we’ve seen for many years.”

Across all industries, the majority of 2018 deaths were the result of transportation incidents, according to the DWS. From 2003 to 2018, transportation incidents made up 56.6% of all workplace deaths. Transportation incidents include highway crashes as well as incidents involving aircraft and other vehicles.

The major cause, outside of general accidents, could be caused by the difficult conditions Wyoming presents with weather and landscape.

“Those transportation deaths go up and down,” Bullard said. “They’ve been as low as 11 and as high as 34.

“We see some of the same types of deaths year after year with (Interstate) 80 and the large amounts of commercial truck traffic going through I-80 day after day after day, year-round, in all kinds of weather and some of these truck drivers may not know what to expect in Wyoming if we have a snowstorm in April for example,” Bullard continued. “Also over the years we’ve see truck crashes on steep mountain highways.”

Bullard said people may have ignored the signs for closed roads or inclement weather and put themselves in a hazardous situation that might otherwise be overlooked by a Wyoming resident used to the elements.

Looking at fatal injury statistics in Wyoming from 2003 to 2014 — compiled by the Occupational Epidemiology Program — Natrona County recorded the most fatalities within that time period at 23. Following Natrona County were Campbell, Laramie and Sweetwater counties, which are also the four most populated counties in Wyoming, according to the report.

Sheridan remained in the low range, but not the lowest, at four, and Niobrara and Weston counties recorded no occupational deaths in that time period.

Still on this report, roadway travel motor vehicle crashes was the cause of most of the deaths (33%).

Bullard said the boom and bust cycle of the energy industry in Wyoming mirrors statistics of occupational fatalities.

“You get into a boom situation and we really see the deaths go up,” Bullard said. “There’s probably a number of reasons for that. You have a lot more people working, you may have more people with less experience who may be new to a job and may not understand the risks.”

Overall, numbers did not surprise or exceed past years and have followed similar trends to historical data.

Fatalities by industry

• Transportation and warehousing — 45

• Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting — 28

• Oil and gas extraction and production — 24

• Construction — 17

• Manufacturing — 7

• Mining — 6

2018 occupational deaths

• Trade, transportation and utilities — 29% (9 deaths)

• Leisure and hospitality — 19.4% (six deaths)

• Construction — 16.1% (5 deaths)

• Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting — 12.9% (four deaths)

• Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction — 9.7% (three deaths)