SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Fire alarm, 400 block Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 5:31 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 3600 block North Main Street, 10:02 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 12:26 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 South Tschirgi Street, 12:49 p.m.
• Kitchen fire, 200 block North Main Street, 7:03 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Citizen assist, West Burrows Street, 8:13 a.m.
• Drug possession, 11th Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:42 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 10:13 a.m.
• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
• Fraud, Pioneer Road, 12:39 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:49 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Heights Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Yonkee Avenue, 12:55 p.m.
• Theft cold case, Coffeen Avenue, 3:34 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highland Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 5:31 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 5:44 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Lewis Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Driving under the influence, Grinnell Plaza and North Main Street, 8:43 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 10:09 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Delphi Avenue, 10:15 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Littering, Kittering Road, Sheridan, 10:47 a.m.
• Motorist Assist, Highway 87 and Meade Creek Road, Sheridan, 9:48 a.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Macey A. Alden, 38, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeese C. Dennis, 30, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Holly M. Graham, 47, Sheridan, unlawful contact, bodily injury to officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Heather A. Green, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
• Daniel C. Hammer, 31, Sheridan, driving while under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 6