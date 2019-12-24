SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Fire alarm, 400 block Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 5:31 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 3600 block North Main Street, 10:02 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 12:26 a.m.

• RMA assist, 300 South Tschirgi Street, 12:49 p.m.

• Kitchen fire, 200 block North Main Street, 7:03 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Citizen assist, West Burrows Street, 8:13 a.m.

• Drug possession, 11th Street, 8:41 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:42 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 10:13 a.m.

• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 12:09 p.m.

• Fraud, Pioneer Road, 12:39 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:49 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Avenue, 12:50 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Yonkee Avenue, 12:55 p.m.

• Theft cold case, Coffeen Avenue, 3:34 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highland Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 5:31 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 5:44 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Lewis Street, 7:08 p.m.

• Driving under the influence, Grinnell Plaza and North Main Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 10:09 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Delphi Avenue, 10:15 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Littering, Kittering Road, Sheridan, 10:47 a.m.

• Motorist Assist, Highway 87 and Meade Creek Road, Sheridan, 9:48 a.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Macey A. Alden, 38, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeese C. Dennis, 30, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Holly M. Graham, 47, Sheridan, unlawful contact, bodily injury to officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Heather A. Green, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Daniel C. Hammer, 31, Sheridan, driving while under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 6